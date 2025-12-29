FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale entertainment section left five people injured over the weekend, two witnesses are speaking out on what they saw.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Miami DJ Lyrikill and resident Christian Ojeda recounted their experience late Saturday night.

Lyrikill said at first, he thought the sound he was hearing was fireworks, but he quickly realized it was something else entirely.

“I heard the first shot, then a bunch of rapid shots afterward,” he said.

Lyrakill was on Himmarshee Street to have a good time when he witnessed the shooting.

“I just saw people running, and maybe I wasn’t even thinking, you know, ‘What am I listening to?’ but it was just trying to get out of there,” said Lyrakill.

Lyrakill’s footage, captured on his phone, shows police surrounding a fire rescue truck as a person is wheeled inside on a stretcher.

Fort Lauderdale Police said five adults were left with gunshot wounds and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Lyrakill stated that he hopes this event was isolated and that people be careful.

“A lot of the people partying, you know, be more responsible, you know, there are people overdrinking, not watching out for their friends, getting into arguments over stupid things,” he said. “So everybody, as a whole, could preserve the entertainment district that we all love.”

Ojeda also saw the shooting and shared what he saw.

“Everybody was like screaming, yelling, running, I didn’t know what to do at that time,” said Ojeda.

Ojeda was enjoying the night with his friend and brother when he saw the chaos unfold.

“I saw one guy, like, on the floor, another girl on the floor, like, it was terrible,” he said.

Video shared by Ojeda to 7News shows a medical team moving an injured victim on a stretcher towards a fire rescue truck.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has not released any information on the status of the victims or information about the suspect.

In a press release on Monday afternoon, city officials said they are “working on a multifaceted revitalization plan to address issues related to late-night activity in the Himmarshee Village Historic District,” and will take “additional steps to ensure a safe environment” around the city ahead of New Year’s.

If you have any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

