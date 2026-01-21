FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Fort Lauderdale came together to take a hard look at possible restrictions on alcohol sales after multiple violent shootings in recent weeks.

Commissioners on Tuesday were weighing two separate ordinances that would tighten rules in areas across the city that draw late-night crowds.

During the commission meeting with concerned residents and businesses, city officials discussed solutions to curb the concerning rise in late-night shootings.

The first proposed ordinance would roll back the last call for alcohol purchases from 4 a.m. to 3 a.m. It would also no longer allow for alcohol to be sold outdoors, and people would not be allowed to walk from one bar to the next with a drink in hand.

“We need to do something to rein in the sort of indulgent environment,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The second ordinance would empower the city manager to designate “high impact zones,” which would increase police enforcement for crowd control, public intoxication, loitering and public disturbances.

It would also create a curfew requiring anyone under 18 to be with a parent or guardian in certain areas.

The proposed changes would affect the city’s entertainment districts, including Himmarshee Street and Beach Place.

The conversations surrounding the proposed changes had already been underway for months, but they gained renewed urgency after the last commission meeting on Jan. 12.

Calls for changes to alcohol sales grew louder after gunfire erupted on Dec. 28 near Himmarshee Street, resulting in five people being hospitalized.

On New Year’s Eve, 17-year-old Joshua Gipson Jr., a promising high school athlete, was fatally shot outside Beach Place and A1A, about a half hour before the start of 2026.

Marquice Trevon Henry, also 17, was later accused of fatally shooting Gipson.

“The reason why this issue has come home is because of the violence taking place,” said Trantalis.

However, not everyone is on board with the proposed ordinances.

“Can you all just stand up so they understand who’s here?” a concerned business leader said, gesturing to several others who promptly stood up in the crowd. “These are all folks who have a concern.”

Impacted businesses said they’re OK with stopping outdoor drink sales and ending open containers, but are calling on commissioners to keep the current closing time at 4 a.m.

Local businesses also proposed that a group of bars hire and pay off-duty police to provide enhanced security and remain open for the extra hour. Trantalis signaled some openness to the suggestion.

As of late Tuesday night, discussions with the public on the proposed ordinances are ongoing. Commissioners are scheduled to meet again in February to discuss the proposals.

