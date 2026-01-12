FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a 17-year-old boy responsible for causing pure panic on the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach on New Year’s Eve when he opened fire, leaving another 17-year-old boy dead.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they took Marquice Trevon Henry into custody without incident on Saturday with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to detectives, the shooting happened outside the CVS in the Beach Place apartment complex, located aliong A1A, roughly 30 minutes before people rang in 2026.

“I heard another shot, a couple of shots, I believe about five total,” said witness Jeff Saylor.

The loud gunfire sent people running for cover.

“I said, ‘That’s not fireworks, that sounds like shots.’ It scared the heck out of me,” said witness Bob McDonald.

Paramedics rushed the victim, identified as Joshua Gipson Jr., to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His father, Joshua Gipson Jr., said his son was out with friends when he believes the teen was caught in the crossfire.

“You know, he was doing the right thing, he didn’t have no problems,” said the victim’s father.

A witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said the shooting was preceded by what appeared to be an argument between two groups.

“I’m 18 years old, and I saw him, he was 17 years old, and it just broke my heart seeing that,” he said.

Family members told 7News that Gipson was a promising football player who had plans to attend Virgina Tech after playing for several South Florida high school teams.

“He made good choices in life, you know what I’m saying? He wasn’t making anything bad,” said his father.

A longtime friend of Gipson, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said the two had known each other since they were kids, and he described the victim as a light.

“He was funny, he was fun to be around, he was always – he was a happy soul. He was a good person,” he said.

As of Monday morning, it remains unclear what charges Henry could face.

