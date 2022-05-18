DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after the bathroom walls at Western High School in Davie were defaced with menacing messages, someone on campus has struck again, school district officials said.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools wrote, “Unfortunately, there were new images discovered today. The District continues its investigation.”

The statement from Broward Schools comes after a parent reached out to 7News and said swastikas reappeared on the bathroom walls.

The disturbing discovery comes four days after, district officials said, custodians found the graffiti plastered all over a bathroom wall, along with an expletive and a racial slur.

The district said custodians cleaned up the writing immediately.

But the Nazi symbols still left students at the school shaken.

“It’s just a horrible sight to see,” said a student.

“I feel less safe,” said another student.

“I’m Jewish, so when we go to the bathroom and use the restroom, like, it’s not nice seeing that,” said student Ofir Weiss.

“To my family and my past, it’s just disrespectful,” said student Moam Ross.

“It’s very offensive, and I learned about the history of the Holocaust, so it’s really sad people would do that,” said student Mia Rodriguez.

“The principal made an announcement yesterday officially explaining the situation and asking for help from the students for information,” said a student who identified herself as Alyssa.

“These things for them are jokes, and they shouldn’t be,” said student Maas Hussain.

Students said security has been beefed up this week, especially in and out of the restrooms.

Western High is not the first school to be targeted by bathroom vandals. In early May, a sixth-grader found a drawing of a swastika with the word “swastika” written underneath, at Westglades Middle School in Parkland.

“Hopefully, we do something so we can learn from this,” said a parent.

“It’s got to start with the family. These teachers have their hands full,” said parent Matthew Hinenburg. “This principal cannot control everything going on. They couldn’t do it when I was in high school, either, but you find out who it is, and you punish them thoroughly, send a proper message, and there you go.”

In their statement, the Broward Schools spokesperson also wrote, “Any individual found involved will face appropriate disciplinary consequences. Broward County Public Schools does not tolerate displays of bigotry and hate and is committed to educating students about the profound impact of bias.”

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

