POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after an altercation at a gas station in Pompano Beach led to a shooting.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the Orion gas station located along East Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast First Avenue, just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

it all appeared to start after a man wearing a white tank top approached a white SUV and attempted to open both doors on the passenger side.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows the person inside slightly rolling down the window to speak with the man.

A short time later, the door opens and a woman gets out as a confrontation begins.

The woman is seen getting back into the SUV and closing the door before the man reaches for the door, yanking it open again.

That was when the woman lunged out of the vehicle at the man, who retaliated by slapping her and briefly placing his hands around her neck as she’s pushed up against the SUV.

She eventually manages to get away from the man and back into the SUV and locking the door.

The man then enters the gas station, where he seemingly bought a cigar.

As he left the store, he walks back in the direction of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV is then seen exiting the vehicle with a weapon in hand.

As the man passed by the front of the SUV, the driver quickly trained his weapon and fired multiple shots at the man as he ran away.

Sunny Miller told 7News he did the only thing that made sense once he heard the shots ring out.

“I was working in the truck over there and there were shots. I ran for cover, I ran inside the truck,” he said.

7News cameras were there after BSO deputies cordoned off several pumps near a white Toyota SUV that had its front passenger door left open.

Close to that SUV were several evidence markers placed on the ground.

The man was later transported to Broward Health North. The driver was detained by police for questioning.

As this all unfolded, Andrew Miller, who was picking up food from a nearby food truck for his uncle’s funeral, found himself in the midst of an active crime scene.

“When we got here, obviously, all the tape, all the police, it’s unexplainable, it’s honestly crazy. I hope everybody is OK; if not, I pray for peace upon the family and for all God’s blessings, honestly,” said Andrew.

Late Tuesday night, 7News cameras saw the apparent driver who fired his weapon as he returned to the gas station to pick up his car.

He did not answer any questions as he drove off from the area.

It remains unclear what sparked the incident and whether or not the driver or passenger knew the man that was shot.

The man’s condition is not known. It’s also not known if the driver will face any charges.

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