DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Menacing messages were scrawled on the walls at a South Florida school and it has left many people feeling uneasy.

The downright disturbing discovery — foul language, racial slurs and swastikas — was made in the bathroom at Western High School in Davie, shocking the student body.

“We shouldn’t be worrying about this in school,” said student Alyssa.

Broward school officials said on Friday that custodians found swastikas plastered all over a bathroom wall along with other writing.

The district said it was cleaned up immediately, but students still heard about it

“The principal made an announcement yesterday, officially, explaining the situation and asking the students for help with information,” Alyssa said.

Now, they are hoping something is done.

“These things, for them, are jokes and they shouldn’t be,” said student Maas Hussain.

Davie Police are now involved in the investigation. They told 7News they are reviewing cameras and speaking with students to get to the bottom of this incident.

Students said new security measures are also underway.

“The security guards are going to be in and out of the bathroom,” said student Ella Maurer.

All this comes just a week after a similar incident in Parkland.

At West Glades Middle School, a sixth grader found the drawing of a swastika with the word “swastika” written underneath, also in a student bathroom.

Parents in the pick-up line found out about it through Facebook.

“I’m kind of disgusted,” said parent Nicole Booth. “Wish that kids would be a little bit nicer to each other.”

Sadly, this type of vandalism is happening more often, according the to the Anti-Defamation League.

The organization records anti-Semitic vandalism cases in Florida and reports that in 2021, there were 47 cases compared to 30 in 2020 and 24 in 2019.

When it comes to this latest incident in Davie, Broward schools say whoever is responsible will face consequences.

Students say these displays of hate aren’t acceptable and make students uncomfortable.

“It’s supposed to be the kind of environment everyone is comfortable in,” Maurer said.

“It makes you a lot more cautious and a lot more, like, look over your shoulder type thing,” Alyssa said. “You feel less safe.”

Broward County Schools released a statement that stated the district “does not tolerate displays of bigotry and hate and is committed to educating students about the profound impact of bias.”

