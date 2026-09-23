DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school in Davie is being evacuated following a bomb threat, police said.

7Skyforce hovered above students as they moved onto the bleachers next to an athletic field at Western High School, at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

K-9 units and other officers investigated the campus, located at 1200 SW 136th Ave., while students were being evacuated as a precaution.

Detectives said adjacent schools were placed on lockdown. They urge people to avoid the area, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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