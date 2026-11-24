HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding concerns have Broward County residents on edge, so they are taking steps to protect their property as they continue to clean up from last week’s torrential downpours.

Tuesday is preparation day in Hollywood, as king tide and heavy storms are expected to move through South Florida in the evening and all day Wednesday.

Tuesday morning, 7News cameras captured residents grabbing all the sandbags they could get at Driftwood Community Park, one of several free sandbag distribution locations across the city.

“I’m gonna put them up against the garage. So I’m gonna put it there and hope for the best,” said Jimmy Rodriguez.

“We’re just trying to go out here get some sandbags while we still have the time,” said another resident.

Residents in hard-hit Hollywood did not mince words when asked how they are feeling about more heavy rainfall and potentially more flooding.

It’s particularly concerning for residents who were impact by last week’s flooding like Theresa Wilson.

“I can’t cry anymore, I’m done crying. It is what it is; we can’t do anything about it,” she said.

All that’s left for Wilson and her loved ones to do is prepare.

“We lost all of our walls. We literally – a four-bedroom house, and every single room had about five inches of water in it,” she said. “So there’s not much more damage that can be done, but yeah, we’re trying to prevent it a second time.”

That’s why free sand is flying off the pavement at Driftwood Community Park.

The state, city and local organizations have also partnered to offer tarps and straps to hold them onto roofs.

“Fortunately [the flooding was] not as bad as some of our neighbors, because we’re slightly elevated, but we definitely had some water damage and water come into the house,” said Larnie Sylvain.

This time, no one will be taking any chances

“I have no other options, so this is better than nothing, which is what we had before,” said Sylvain.

Locations to receive empty sandbags include:

Armory Community Center

906 N. Dixie Hwy. | 754.226.7588

Driftwood Community Center

3000 N. 69th Ave. | 954.967.4241

Hours at both locations:

Monday-Wednesday: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: CLOSED for Thanksgiving

Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Locations to receive sand include:

Driftwood Park

3000 N. 69th Ave.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holland Park

801 Johnson St.

Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rotary Park

3150 Taft St.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Residents must bring their own shovel to receive sand, officials said.

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