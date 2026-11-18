HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is under a flood watch through Thursday after relentless rounds of rain swept through the region overnight, leading to extensive flooding in parts of Broward County and a partial roof collapse at a synagogue in Hollywood, where the mayor declared a state of emergency.

The intense rainfall led to Davie and Hollywood reporting more than 12 inches of rain. Sunrise reported over eight and a half inches of rain, and Dania Beach reported almost seven and a half inches of rain.

Wednesday morning, residents in Hollywood woke up to find many parts of the city are still underwater.

7News cameras captured standing water in a residential neighborhood near North 72nd Avenue and Duval Street.

The floodwaters reached the front doors of homes in a Hollywood neighborhood.

“The water’s going inside there and in that area, going inside the house,” said Rupert, whose home of 19 years was one of many impacted.

He said this is the first time his house has flooded.

“Everybody here in the area [is] crazy because it’s something that’s never happened, you know?” he said.

Tuesday night, 7News cameras captured more flooding several blocks away, in the area of 73rd Avenue and Johnson Street, as well as intense rain and hail near Sheridan Avenue and 35th Street.

Cellphone video captured partially submerged vehicles in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hollywood.

Wednesday morning, car and truck drivers were seen making their way through a flooded roadway in the area of Taft Street and University Drive.

Just after noon, cameras showed knee-deep standing water surrounding businesses at a shopping plaza in the area of Sheridan Street and North Park Road, across from T.Y. Park, as well as a stalled out Toyota hatchback in the parking lot.

When asked whether he’s seen such flooding in the area, area resident Christian Brown replied, “Never, never in my life have I seen it like this. It’s like bad this year.”

“I work in the plaza, and my job is like completely submerged, like the water was like in the store. It was crazy,” said Malina Brown.

Other families said they were caught off guard in the middle of the night after floodwaters inundated their neighborhoods.

“I think the rain started around 9 [p.m.]. By like 10 o’clock, it was already starting to flood up and by 11 p.m. it was inside the house,” said area resident David Roth.

Across the street, in a parking area at T.Y. Park, cameras captured a partially submerged box truck.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found out about the wet mess on social media and responded to the calls for help.

“I made access here and we saw we had multiple families that needed to get out so I called in my units and we’ve been here for the last few hours hauling people back and forth. I think we’ve gotten 15, 20 families out. Their houses are completely destroyed,” said FWC Captain Jeff Carroll.

Residents described the devastation to 7News.

“All the carpets were lifting. Every first floor is messed up,” said area resident Jasmine.

Jasmine, her family and two pets all scrambled at the last minute to gather their belongings and escape the rising waters.

The city’s mayor, Josh Levy, signed a declaration of state of emergency “in view of the imminent threat caused by the flooding event that began overnight.”

“Right now, our biggest concern is the safety of our residents, which is why we are activated to the fullest,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue spokesperson Chai Kaufmann.

Hollywood officials said the city parking garages are open for residents who need to move their vehicles to higher ground. Towed cars that were abandoned in Hollywood will be taken to Superior Towing on 66th Terrace in Davie.

As Broward County remains under a flood advisory, Broward County Public Schools Officials announced all schools and district offices will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Archdiocese of Miami said they’re handling school openings in Broward on a case-by-case basis, and Florida Atlantic University suspended classes at its Davie, Fort Lauderdale and SeaTech campuses.

Cellphone video even captured flooding inside of a Broward County Transit bus in Hollywood, Tuesday night.

Broward County Transit officials announced that all of their buses will be operating on their normal schedule on Wednesday despite the heavy rain and flooding, but they warned any riders that there will be likely delays, as well as route shifts.

Commercial areas were also impacted. A parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sheridan Street was left underwater on Wednesday morning.

In addition, due to the impacts from flooding, Memorial Regional Hospital suspended visitations for hours out of an abundance of caution for the safety of patients and visitors. They have since resumed. UHealth Plantation, meanwhile, closed for the day due to the rough weather.

The rainfall and whipping winds also caused part of the roof to collapse at Temple Sinai of Hollywood, located at 1400 North 46th Avenue.

7 Drone Force captured the partially collapse roof on Wednesday morning. Crack were seen on part of a wall near the roof, and a closer look shows collapsed steel beams, tangled wires, twisted metal and broken furniture inside the synagogue.

“The entire roof caved in and it just collapsed and it’s inside the sanctuary and the building is in pretty bad shape,” said Rabbi Dr. Gideon Goldenholz.

No one was inside the temple at the time of the partial collapse, fire officials said.

“We’re very grateful that no one was hurt. No one was in the building or anywhere near the building when this happened,” said Goldenholz.

Video from inside the synagogue shows it is a mess. Debris is scattered everywhere along pieces of the damaged ceiling. There is also water damage throughout.

The damage is so severe that Goldenholz said it’s too dangerous to get close to the place of worship.

“We have to stay not only away from the inside but also stay away from a distance because it may still be active in certain areas,” he said.

Goldenholz said this week’s rainfall is a reminder of what Mother Nature can do.

“This has been here, I believe, since the 60’s. It’s been through hurricanes and all kinds of events and situations and weather. It’s never had any difficulties like this,” he said.

Officials with the temple said classes at BridgePrep Academy Hollywood Hills, which is connected to the synagogue, have been canceled, and all employees are being jept away from the property.

In Davie, 7Skyforce flew over extensive flooding in a residential neighborhood, and cellphone video captured several cows huddled in a corner of their flooded enclosure.

7News cameras later captured standing water at the intersection of College Avenue and Nova Drive, as well as a gray sedan and a couple of other vehicles that stalled out earlier in the day.

A flatbed tow truck was seen removing a dark colored SUV from the flooded area.

Cellphone video captured massive flooding from an overflowing canal in a neighborhood near Nova Drive and Pine Island Road.

Area residents said they’re doing what they can under these circumstances.

“We’re just walking to McDonald’s, ’cause we live literally right here,” said Xayla-Rae Gutierrez. “Horrendous, horrendous conditions.”

Gutierrez was seen walking around with a large wooden stick, testing the depth of the floodwaters before she takes a step.

“All of our parking lot area is completely flooded. A lot of our neighbors, some of them I work with, they’re not able to go to work because their cars can’t even travel and get out,” she said. “Heavy rain-wise, I haven’t seen it this bad.”

At the Emerald Isles Condos West just off Griffin Road near Davie Road, the complex sits in a bowl surrounded by new construction built much higher and this latest rainfall was too much to handle.

Area resident Mark Anthony said the drain pipes on his patio worked against him and brought the floodwaters into his backyard.

“When it started happening, I ran into my balcony, started shoving socks into those holes,” he said. “The guy who has lived here for 30 years, head of the homeowner’s association, said this never happened before this was built.”

While Anthony was able to prevent the water from coming into his home, other families were not that lucky. Videos shared with 7News shows flooded floors indoors. A family said they lost all of their furniture.

For Anthony and others, they hope the rain will stop soon and that the loss they’ve suffered will get the attention of someone who can help them.

“i just bought this place a year ago and now I’m willing to sell it at a loss just to get out of here because I don’t want to worry about what happening in the future but I would really like the state or somebody to get involved,” he said.

In Plantation, in the area of Cleary Boulevard and Pine Island Drive, a lake was overflowing, making getting around difficult for residents.

Further north, Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood is one of several dealing with the extensive flooding.

Area resident Jenny Polin said she got about two feet of water into her home, located off Marina Boulevard, near Southwest 14th Avenue, and that made for a sleepless night for her.

Polin said she had to run a pump, but it was useless because it was completely underwater.

“Running a pump, but I mean, it’s not doing much because it’s submerged. I’ve already filled up buckets of water,” she said. “So we’ll see if I get to go to bed, if it goes down. I mean, I’m hoping it goes down.”

“The worse problem is that it’s not even draining. Looks like it’s been standing still for the next- for the last 30 minutes, it hasn’t even gone down,” said area resident Kirk Marimon. “It hasn’t rained, either, so that’s what I’m concerned about now.”

The neighborhood where Polin and Marimon live dealt with catastrophic flooding back in 2023.

Late Wednesday morning, Allen Mendoza, who owns a landscaping business, came back to check on his pickup truck, which stalled out in the Edgewood neighborhood at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I was driving, and I couldn’t go forward [or] even backwards, so I left it there,” he said.

Mendoza tried to remove the truck from the flooded area with help from aq friend but was unsuccessful.

It was a similar story for the residents of Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood.

“Kids can’t go to school, and it’s not safe,” said Kimberly.

Residents like Kimberly woke up to find themselves trapped in their homes by the standing water.

“Can’t get out and go nowhere,” said Kimberly.

The neighborhood’s new drainage system was apparently no match for Mother Nature.

“Figuring that putting the drains in, that had helped when they put them in a couple of years ago, but obviously the drains are overflooded,” said Kimberly. “It didn’t work, it didn’t help, and as of right now, there’s no trucks out here sucking out the water.”

Speaking at a news conference, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis addressed the extensive flooding.

“We recognize how frustrating it is for our residents, particularly those who have experienced flooding repeatedly in their neighborhoods,” he said. “I want to assure our community that we are continuing to dedicate resources to this effort, and we’ll be working around the clock to address flooding.”

Trantalis asked residents to be patient as crews try to pump out the standing water from their neighborhoods.

“With more rain on the way, it’s going to take some time to recede the floodwaters,” he said.

But that serves as little solace to residents like Kimberly and her children, who continued to wait for help from the city.

“[My children] wanted to go hang out and play,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Schultz addressed the dangrous driving conditions.

“The most important message I can leave you with today: Your safety is more important than your uiltimate destination,” he said. “Again, if you don’t have to leave, if you can work remotely, please do so. Please try to stay home if you can, stay off the flooded areas, follow our officials instructions, and allow our emergency personnel to do their jobs.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan stressed that more rain is expected, so it is important for residents to remain vigilant.

“We are seeing a break in the weather right now, for the next several hours, but there is anticipated by the National Weather Service that this event will continue, not only tonight but into tomorrow,” he said. “We ask everyone to please stay home. This is not a time to go out and sightsee, this isn’t the time to drive around neighborhoods. If you are on the roads, please go extremely slow.”

Officias advise Fort Lauderdale residents who have flooding to report, especially roads that are too flooded out to safely drive through, to call 954-828-8000.

Officials also advise against playing in or wading though these floodwaters since they are very dirty and it could be concealing dangerous objects that are currently not visible.

“Yeah, ’cause I mean, I did it, but I’d rather do it than them, because kids can get sick and infections from this water, and the city is not helping at all,” said Kimberly when asked about her children’s safety with all the standing water around them.

Drivers are advised to turn around and seek alternate routes, if possible, when encountering flooded roadways, especially if they cannot see where the road starts and ends.

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