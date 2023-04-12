FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Incessant downpours caused extensive flooding across South Florida following days of inclement weather, leaving streets closed, forcing the temporary closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and leading to multiple tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday night issued a rare flash flood emergency for parts of Broward County. They advised area residents against going outside, as the rapidly rising floodwaters can create dangerous situations.

NWS has also issued a fourth tornado warning across a wide swath of Broward until 10:15 p.m.

The severe conditions that began early Wednesday afternoon also led to three prior tornado warnings in Broward County.

The same area that was under a tornado warning that extended from Fort Lauderdale to just south of Dania Beach, remained under a severe thunderstorm warning. Gusty winds from around 45 to 60 mph had been reported in this area.

In Dania Beach, the street flooding led Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to close off Stirling Road between Federal Highway and Southwest Fourth Avenue, Wednesday afternoon. 7News cameras captured standing water on Stirling Road, just west of Federal Highway during a downpour, as stalled out vehicles left several drivers stranded.

Street flooding was also an issue along a portion of Stirling Road in Cooper City, as well as in a neighborhood along the 2300 block of Island Drive in Miramar.

In Fort Lauderdale, police officers were forced to shut down the section along Southwest 17th Street between Andrews Avenue and Fourth Avenue.

The flooding also caused slowdowns on Interstate 95 northbound, from the Golden Glades Interchange until at least the juncture to Interstate 595, where eastbound traffic slowed down to a crawl and drivers reported low visibility.

Sunrise got soaked as well. The rainfall caused flooding in parts of Sawgrass Mills Mall and its parking deck, as well as in a neighborhood near Northwest 117th Lane and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

It was a similar situation in Hollywood near North 46th Avenue and Andrews Street, as well as on Arthur Street near Diplomat Parkway. Down the street on Diplomat, waves of floodwater lapped against big homes near Atlantic Shores Boulevard.

Cellphone video sent in from a 7News viewer captured flooding near the arrivals section of FLL.

What started as a temporary ground closure turned into a full closure of the airport and the roads around it until further notice.

ALERT: flooding around @FLL means the ground stop will continue and roads around the airport are closed https://t.co/HK7vJNpb4f — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) April 12, 2023

The ground stop at FLL is expected to be lifted as the weather begins to clear up.

Lightning activity and torrential downpours have also been reported in parts of Miami-Dade, including Coral Gables, South Miami and Westchester.

In North Miami, a bicyclist in a yellow raincoat navigated through a flooded sidewalk near Sans Souci Boulevard.

7News cameras captured a flooded parking lot and green space at Florida International University’s North Campus in North Miami off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street. The campus remains open.

North of FIU North in Aventura, cameras chowed standing water on the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 191st Street.

Driver Yelena Saleck said she suddenly found herself dealing with a stalled out car.

“I don’t know; this is the only car I have to get to work,” she said. “There’s nowhere to go, everywhere is water. Everything’s flooded.”

“We don’t need cars to get around here in South Florida with all this rain, we need boats,” said a woman. “Hopefully it will stop soon.”

A street flood advisory has been issued for a wide swath of Miami-Dade County, including downtown Miami and Miami International Airport, until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday evening extended a flood watch along the coastal areas, from Deerfield Beach all the way south to Cutler Bay, until Thursday at 8 p.m.

