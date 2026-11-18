FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools officials said all schools and district offices in the county will remain closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

District officials said the closure also includes “all before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities and district-sponsored events” scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement, a BCPS spokesperson wrote, “The safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. We encourage everyone to exercise caution and stay safe.”

District officials will provide additional updates later on Wednesday regarding school and district operations for Thursday as they continue to monitor weather conditions.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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