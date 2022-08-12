SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting involved teenagers in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace near 128th Court, Friday.

Officials said they responded to a home on the street after reports of a person shot.

Video footage showed a car riddled with bullets under a yellow tarp.

The house where the vehicle ended up is being blocked off as police collect evidence.

Police said a family dispute led to the shooting.

An 18-year-old man was shot, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries while he was at the hospital.

A girl was also shot and injured; Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the 17-year-old to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

One person is in custody, but the crime scene is still being investigated.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

