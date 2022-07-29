SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent four young teenagers to the hospital.

Sometime after 5 p.m., Friday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call at Cutler Manor Apartments, in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 108th Avenue.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as first reponders brought out the four patients from Buildings 1 and 2.

Police said the victims are believed to be between 13 and 15 years old. Rescue crews airlifted a boy and a girl, both 13, to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Investigators said the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and the girl suffered injuries to the leg and thigh.

Paramedics transported the two other patients by ground to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

At around 6:30 p.m., Skyforce showed MDPD homicide detectives meeting in a parking lot at the complex. Officers were also seen positioned at the top of a stairwell on the second floor of Building 2.

The nature of the shooting or why the teens were shot remains unknown, as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject or subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

