SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slew of gun violence here in South Florida.

On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street, near 107th Avenue.

Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene.

Neighbors said they heard at least 10 gunshots.

His family took him to Jackson South Medical Center, and his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police officers returned to the street where the shooting happened and asked residents in the area for information on the incident.

Officials said witnesses and family members are not cooperating with the investigation.

Southwest Miami-Dade has been plagued by shootings throughout the area. The most recent one was a shooting that broke out in Perrine that sent five to the hospital.

Another shooting sent four teens to the hospital, near Southwest 216th Street and 108th Court.

These acts of violence sent almost one dozen people to the hospital.

“There is a war going on, young people are the victims and the perpetrators,” said Rep. Kevin Kevin Chambliss.

Chambliss and others are leading community efforts to bring the violence to an end.

“This is retaliation, and nobody’s going to voluntarily be the one that doesn’t clap back,” Chambliss said.

“We don’t know who is the target, we don’t know nothing, so the best bet is to just stay in your house,” said a concerned resident.

As police worked to close these cases, they stressed the importance for the community to come forward.

“And it could be your loved one that’s the innocent victim next, so that’s what silence means,” Chambliss said.

At 5 p.m. Monday, there are plans for a walk from Cutler Manor to Goulds Park.

There will then be a town hall meeting at 7 p.m to figure out a solution to stop the recurring gun violence.

