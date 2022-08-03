SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside of an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent five people to the hospital, including an off-duty probation officer, and triggered a search for at least two people involved.

7News cameras captured one of the victims cleaning up outside her unit at Perrine Rainbow, shortly after she was released from the hospital, Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m OK, I survived. I thank God they shot my car,” said the woman, who did not want to share her name.

According to Miami-Dade Police, shots were fired outside the complex, located on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, at around 12:40 a.m., Wednesday.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert.

Detectives said a shooter opened fire from inside a vehicle, striking the victims.

“I don’t know what happened. He tried to kill us. We were sitting right on the sidewalk,” said the woman who was released from the hospital.

“It was a lot of shots, a lot of shots,” said resident Antonia Wright.

Larry King, a neighbor who had just returned from a nearby convenience store, saw the incident unfold and rushed over to help.

“I just heard a lot of gunshots,” said King. “I just rode through, going to the store and, you know, my neighbors got shot all up. It’s tragic. The guns need to stop. Innocent people got shot.”

Paramedics transported two women and two men to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. A fifth victim drove themselves to the hospital.

In addition to her, the woman who left the hospital said her sister, nephew and a family friend were among the victims.

“My nephew got grazed in the head. The bullet went in and went out,” she said. “I got grazed in the right leg.”

Police said the family friend is an off-duty corrections officer.

MDPD detective Luis Sierra said police believe the incident was a drive-by shooting and are now looking for two possible suspects.

“Our victims are stable and South District detectives have reason to believe that this was a drive-by shooting,” said Sierra. “Based on the information they’ve gathered, they are looking for a dark-colored sedan. They have reason to believe it was one driver and one shooter.”

The barrage of bullets has left the woman who was released from the hospital with many questions.

“I don’t know what happened, who did it, why they did it,” she said.

Investigators flooded the area and taped off the scene. They laid out dozens of evidence markers where bullet casings were left behind.

The incident comes days after four teens were shot at another apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade, near Southwest 108th Avenue and 216th Street.

“It needs to stop. It’s the young generation that just don’t care,” said Wright. “They don’t have no respect, and it’s about territory.”

The area has since been cleared, after police processed the crime scene.

The woman who is home from the hospital said three other victims have also been released.

Florida State Rep. Kevin Chambliss is expetced to hand out flyers in the area on Thursday.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Miami-Dade Police Department or you can call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

