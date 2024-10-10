MIAMI (WSVN) - Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger has died one week after he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and police said the shooting that claimed his life is being investigated as a murder.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, El Taiger’s team announced that doctors declared the musician dead and offered thanks to the medical team who helped him in the past week.

Instagram

Dozens of friends and fans of the rapper arrived at JMH on Thursday to light candles, blow their car horns and remember the singer’s life.

Hours later, friends and fans came together in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 17th Street, near the hospital, to pay their respects.

Fans took the family’s advice to heart as they played El Taiger’s music where the makeshift memorial was taking place.

“Listen to the music! That is music,” said fan Aracely Quijano.

“He was my friend, and he was a singer,” said Jonathan Esponda. “He was big for our community, really big in our community.”

“What happened to him is sad, you know?” said a fan.

“Really important for us, because his music, he made a change,” said fan Daniel Andran.

El Taiger, whose real name is José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 3 near Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Officials initially attempted to determine whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or whether foul play was involved.

However, on Thursday, detectives confirmed they are conducting a murder investigation.

Detectives released a wanted poster for Damian Valdez-Galloso, who is wanted for questioning in connection to El Taiger’s murder.

His family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one. They urged his fans to play and dance to his music and to celebrate his life.

7News cameras captured a growing crowd at Thursday’s memorial.

Fans expressed the pain they felt after El Taiger’s death was announced.

“It hurts a lot. Fans here, family, because basically we are all his family,” a fan said.

“We’re going to miss him,” another fan said.

Police were on the scene keeping things under control. At one point, officers told attendees to stay on the sidewalk, in English and Spanish.

Details of a service or memorial will be announced at a later date.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

