MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cuban reggaeton star is fighting for his life after he was shot, and while his friends and loved ones continued to gather at the hospital, the City of Miami Police chief provided an update on his condition and the ongoing investigation.

Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales spoke at Miami City Hall, Friday morning

“We’re not ruling any, any kind of situation out at this time,” Morales said.

Meanwhile, friends of singer El Taiger returned to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“I do not feel good. It’s difficult for me; it’s a friend,” said Conrado Cogle, a friend of the victim.

Crowds grew outside JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center after word of the shooting spread.

City of Miami Police units responded to reports of the shooting in the area of Ninth Avenue and Northwest 17th Street, Thursday morning.

According to investigators, officers arrived to find El Taiger in the back seat of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are investigating whether or not the shooting was self-inflicted.

“If we determine that the case was criminal in nature, then we don’t want to risk our ability to prosecute those that are responsible,” said Morales.

El Taiger, whose real name is José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, lived in Miami, where he performed. He would also go back to Cuba to perform shows.

His friends and fans are now praying that he makes a strong recovery.

“They have him on life support, and apparently the bullet did a lot of damage to one side of his brain, but the other side is intact,” said Nelson Martinez, El Taiger’s former manager. “Good guy, he’s a great guy. He was friends with everybody.”

While El Taiger is recovering from surgery, he is still listed as critical.

El Taiger’s record company released the following statement:

In times of uncertainty, we often find ourselves grappling with the weight of our worries. El Taiger has been a source of inspiration and strength for many, and it’s hard to see him facing such challenges. Yet, amidst the sadness, we hold on to hope. Each prayer sent is a reminder of the love that surrounds him and the resilience we all carry within. Let’s come together, sending our thoughts and strength, believing in the healing power of unity. Here’s to a swift recovery, @el_taiger . We’re all here for you.

If anyone has information as to what took place inside the car, you are urged to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6640.

