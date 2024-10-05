MIAMI (WSVN) - A reggaeton singer continues the fight for his life as those closest to him held a vigil for his recovery.

Friday night’s event took place a day after Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday morning in the back of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The vigil was held in the area of at Northwest 17th Street and Ninth Avenue, near where the victim was found by police.

Dozens of friends and fans brought light to the spot that carried so much pain.

“It’s very criminal that he was basically a block away from the hospital,” said Izzy Vera, a fan who attended the vigil. “And inhumane, honestly. We’re here to support, to give out good vibes.”

Officers arrived to find El Taiger, whose real name is Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, unconscious with a gunshot wound to his head. Police are investigating whether his injury was self-inflicted or whether foul play was involved.

“We’re not ruling any situation out at this time,” said City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Though he remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, the singer’s management team said he’s a man who loves life, and they believe wholeheartedly in his ability to pull through.

“He is in stable but critical condition; he’s not dead like they’re saying on social media,” said manager Teresa Padry. “His vitals are doing well; he’s good. He’s good, he’s good, and I truly in my heart believe he’s going to make it.”

His fans are hoping and praying for that same thing.

“Get well soon. Very speedy recovery, to the point that he gets out of there the man that he was,” said Vera.

Officials urge anyone with information as to what took place inside the SUV to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6640.

