MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in connection to the attempted murder of Cuban rapper ‘El Taiger.’

The reggaeton artist was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a car along Northwest 17th Street and Ninth Avenue near Jackson Memorial Hospital last Thursday.

Detectives said they want to speak to Damian Valdez-Gallos.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

