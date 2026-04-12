(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes

1/4 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic, sliced

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

8 oz burrata cheese

2 to 3 tablespoons basil pesto

Fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish

Toasted bread or pasta, for serving

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Arrange the tomatoes in a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.

Add the garlic, thyme, crushed red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

Roast for 30 to 35 minutes or until the tomatoes burst. Remove from the oven.

Break apart the burrata and arrange it over the warm roasted tomatoes.

Spoon the pesto over the tomatoes and cheese.

Garnish with a little fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes, if desired.

Serve immediately with toasted bread or pasta.

You can also serve the roasted tomatoes with burrata over spaghetti squash, zoodles, or polenta.

Enjoy!

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