Ingredients

6 2.5 oz Ice Cream Sandwiches

2 725 oz bottles of shell topping like magic shell

12 popsicle sticks

Toppings: sprinkles, crushed nuts, cookies or candy bars.



Directions:

Cut ice cream sandwiches in half crosswise. Put popsicle stick through the middle of each cut end.

Remove caps and seals of shell topping bottles. Put the bottles in a bowl with hot water to help the chocolate melt. You can also microwave the bottles for :30 seconds to melt more- do a little at a time until you like the consistency. Pour the chocolate into a glass measuring cup or a glass vessel wide enough to dip the ice cream into.

Dip each popsicle into shell topping until totally covered. Let excess drip off. Place it on a parchment lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the toppings over it. Freeze for at least 1 hour before eating.

Enjoy!

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