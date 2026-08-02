Ingredients

  • 6 2.5 oz Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • 2 725 oz bottles of shell topping like magic shell
  • 12 popsicle sticks
  • Toppings: sprinkles, crushed nuts, cookies or candy bars.


Directions:

  • Cut ice cream sandwiches in half crosswise. Put popsicle stick through the middle of each cut end.
  • Remove caps and seals of shell topping bottles. Put the bottles in a bowl with hot water to help the chocolate melt. You can also microwave the bottles for :30 seconds to melt more- do a little at a time until you like the consistency. Pour the chocolate into a glass measuring cup or a glass vessel wide enough to dip the ice cream into.
  • Dip each popsicle into shell topping until totally covered. Let excess drip off. Place it on a parchment lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the toppings over it. Freeze for at least 1 hour before eating.

Enjoy!

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