Ingredients
- 6 2.5 oz Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 2 725 oz bottles of shell topping like magic shell
- 12 popsicle sticks
- Toppings: sprinkles, crushed nuts, cookies or candy bars.
Directions:
- Cut ice cream sandwiches in half crosswise. Put popsicle stick through the middle of each cut end.
- Remove caps and seals of shell topping bottles. Put the bottles in a bowl with hot water to help the chocolate melt. You can also microwave the bottles for :30 seconds to melt more- do a little at a time until you like the consistency. Pour the chocolate into a glass measuring cup or a glass vessel wide enough to dip the ice cream into.
- Dip each popsicle into shell topping until totally covered. Let excess drip off. Place it on a parchment lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the toppings over it. Freeze for at least 1 hour before eating.
Enjoy!
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