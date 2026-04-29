The Chef: Marco Costa

The Restaurant: Limoncello, Doral

The Dish: Pappardelle with Mushrooms

Ingredients:

8 oz pappardelle

½ cup dry white wine

12 oz fresh mushrooms (mixed or single variety), sliced

⅓ cup heavy cream (optional)

2 shallots, finely diced

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp truffle paste or a few drops of truffle oil

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup Parmigiano Reggiano, freshly grated

1 tbsp butter

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, to garnish

Salt & black pepper, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Prep the Mushrooms: In a large pan, heat oil and butter over medium heat. Sauté shallots and garlic until soft, about 3-4 minutes. Add fresh mushrooms and cook undisturbed for a few minutes before stirring – this helps them brown rather than steam. Cook until deeply golden, 7-10 minutes total. Season with salt and pepper.

Deglaze & Build the Sauce: Pour in the white wine to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits. Stir until reduced by half. Reduce heat to low, then add cream (if using), thyme, and truffle paste or oil. Simmer for 3-5 minutes until the sauce thickens to a silky consistency.



Cook the Pasta: Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Cook pappardelle until just al dente per package instructions. Before draining, reserve ½ cup of the starchy pasta water.



Combine: Drain the pasta and transfer directly into the mushroom sauce. Toss well over medium-low heat, adding reserved pasta water a splash at a time until the sauce is smooth and clings to every ribbon.



Finish & Serve: Remove from heat and stir in the freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Divide between warm bowls and garnish with chopped flat-leaf parsley. Serve immediately.



Limoncello

8550 NW 53rd St, Doral, FL 33166

(786) 992-9712

https://limoncellomiamibeach.com/

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