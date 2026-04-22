(WSVN) - Serve up a comfort food dish that is as good as what grandma used to make. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Javier Gonzalez
The Restaurant: La Ferneteria
The Dish: Melanzane Parmigiana
Ingredients:
2 eggplants
2 cups tomato sauce
2 mozzarella fior di latte (fresh mozzarella balls)
Fresh basil
Parmesan cheese
Salt
Sugar
All-purpose flour
Method of Preparation:
- Prepare the eggplant: Slice the eggplants into ½-inch (about 1 cm) thick rounds. Sprinkle with salt and a small amount of sugar, then let sit for about 30 minutes until the eggplant releases its excess moisture.
- Dry the eggplant: Pat the slices dry thoroughly on all sides using paper towels.
- Cook the eggplant: Lightly dredge the slices in flour, shaking off any excess. Fry in a pan (or cook in the oven) until soft and golden brown. Trim or adjust slices to approximately 6 inches (15 cm) in length if needed. Set aside.
- Assemble (lasagna-style layering): Layer the ingredients in the following order:
Cooked eggplant
Tomato sauce
Mozzarella
Cooked eggplant
Tomato sauce
Mozzarella
Cooked eggplant
Tomato sauce
Mozzarella
Parmesan cheese
Fresh basil
- Finish and bake: For serving, place some tomato sauce in a cast iron skillet and set a portion of the assembled eggplant on top. Transfer to the oven and bake at 400°F (200°C approx) until the cheese is fully melted and nicely gratinated.
La Ferneteria
230 NW 24th St 9th Floor, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 564-8150
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