(WSVN) - Serve up a comfort food dish that is as good as what grandma used to make. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Javier Gonzalez

The Restaurant: La Ferneteria

The Dish: Melanzane Parmigiana

Ingredients:

2 eggplants

2 cups tomato sauce

2 mozzarella fior di latte (fresh mozzarella balls)

Fresh basil

Parmesan cheese

Salt

Sugar

All-purpose flour

Method of Preparation:

Prepare the eggplant: Slice the eggplants into ½-inch (about 1 cm) thick rounds. Sprinkle with salt and a small amount of sugar, then let sit for about 30 minutes until the eggplant releases its excess moisture.

Dry the eggplant: Pat the slices dry thoroughly on all sides using paper towels.

Cook the eggplant: Lightly dredge the slices in flour, shaking off any excess. Fry in a pan (or cook in the oven) until soft and golden brown. Trim or adjust slices to approximately 6 inches (15 cm) in length if needed. Set aside.

Assemble (lasagna-style layering): Layer the ingredients in the following order:

Cooked eggplant

Tomato sauce

Mozzarella

Cooked eggplant

Tomato sauce

Mozzarella

Cooked eggplant

Tomato sauce

Mozzarella

Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil

Cooked eggplant Tomato sauce Mozzarella Cooked eggplant Tomato sauce Mozzarella Cooked eggplant Tomato sauce Mozzarella Parmesan cheese Fresh basil Finish and bake: For serving, place some tomato sauce in a cast iron skillet and set a portion of the assembled eggplant on top. Transfer to the oven and bake at 400°F (200°C approx) until the cheese is fully melted and nicely gratinated.

La Ferneteria

230 NW 24th St 9th Floor, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 564-8150

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