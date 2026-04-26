(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 cup frozen strawberries, sliced

1 cup vanilla or strawberry Greek yogurt

1/4 cup milk (any kind)

2-3 tbs honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method of Preparation:

Blend well, pour into a container and freeze for 4 hours.

To scoop out, microwave for 15-20 seconds so that it’s soft enough for an ice cream scooper.

Garnish with sliced fresh strawberries and chopped pistachios. (Or your favorite toppings)

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