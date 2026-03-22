(WSVN) - Everyone loves comfort food, and what’s better than a nice creamy pasta dish? That’s what’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 lb. Italian sausage, lean ground beef, or ground turkey

2 cups cottage cheese – any type

1 lb. penne pasta

7-8 Campari tomatoes quartered or 1-pint cherry tomatoes sliced

1 1/2 cups freshly grated parmesan cheese

6 garlic cloves minced

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

2 cups pasta water

salt pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Add water and salt to a large pot and boil pasta according to package directions.

When it’s al dente, reserve 1 cup of pasta water then drain the pasta and add it back to the pot.

While the pasta is boiling heat skillet and add the Italian sausage and sauté until browned.

Add salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, minced garlic and sliced tomatoes and sauté until the meat is cooked through.

In a blender add cottage cheese and a little of the reserved pasta water and blend.

Add in shredded parmesan a little at a time and blend with remaining pasta water until you achieve a creamy sauce.

Add the sautéed meat to the pasta and add the sauce and toss everything well to combine.

Serve warm. Garnish with fresh basil or more grated parm if you like.

Enjoy!

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