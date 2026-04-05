(WSVN) - Are you ready for something sweet and surprisingly healthy? We’ve got you covered. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:
2 large eggs
2 bananas
1 cup peanut butter (melted)
1 cup blueberries

Method of Preparation:

  • Smash bananas with a fork.
  • Add the eggs and whisk together.
  • Add in the melted peanut butter and whisk again until the mix gets thick like a batter.
  • Fold in the blueberries gently.
  • Add mixture to a cupcake or muffin pan. (Silicone pans make it easier to pop them out.)
  • Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.
  • Let cool for ten minutes then remove from pan.

Enjoy!

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