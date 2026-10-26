South Florida is starting the week with strong northeast winds, passing showers and the potential for significant coastal flooding as King Tides reach their peak.

Windy With Passing Showers

Expect scattered showers today, mainly along the East Coast, with rain chances of 50–60%. Most areas should receive less than an inch of rain, although isolated coastal locations could see 1–2 inches.

Northeast winds will remain strong, sustained at 20–25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Major Coastal Flooding Possible

Our biggest concern is the combination of peak King Tides and strong onshore winds.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect through 8pm Wednesday along the Atlantic coast. Major flooding is possible around high tide, especially in low-lying coastal neighborhoods.

Even without heavy rainfall, rising water could flood roads and properties. Passing showers may make drainage problems worse.

Dangerous Beach and Marine Conditions

A Gale Warning continues for Atlantic waters, with seas reaching 10–14 feet. A high rip current risk remains along Atlantic beaches, with dangerous surf of 10–12 feet possible in Palm Beach County.

When Will Conditions Improve?

Tuesday stays windy with scattered to numerous showers. Conditions gradually improve Wednesday, with lighter winds and fewer showers expected Thursday into Friday.

However, coastal flooding could remain a concern through the end of the week as King Tides slowly subside.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7