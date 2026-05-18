South Florida is settling into a more Summer-like weather pattern this week with breezy Easterly winds, building humidity, and daily storm chances.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a few morning showers possible along the East coast before storms develop inland and across Southwest Florida this afternoon and evening. A couple storms could become strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail possible.

Temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the upper 80’s near the East coast and low to mid 90’s across Southwest Florida. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90’s and low 100’s at times this week.

This typical wet season pattern continues through the week with the best storm chances focused inland and across Southwest Florida during the afternoon and evening hours.

Meanwhile, a high risk of rip currents continues along all Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday evening due to persistent onshore winds and rough surf.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7