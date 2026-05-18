MIAMI (WSVN) - A new report suggests Cuba is in possession of hundreds of military drones and may be setting their sights on the United States amid growing tensions between the two countries.

Axios reported that the island nation has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West.

The report comes after CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Havana on Thursday and warned government officials there against hostilities.

According to Axios, Cuba has been acquiring these drones from Russia and Iran.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez posted a response on social media, writing in part:

“Without a legitimate excuse, the U.S. government builds, day by day, a fraudulent case to justify the economic war against the Cuban people and eventual military aggression.”

At the same time, Cubans on the island are protesting amid island-wide blackouts. Since the U.S. blockade on oil, the island nation have been sufferin — unable to perform surgeries, keep the air condinioning on or heat up food to eat.

The developments come as the U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly preparing an indictment against former Cuban President Raúl Castro, the 94-year-old brother of Fidel Castro, for his role in the shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue planes in 1996. The indictment is possibly going to be unsealed Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said he has not been contacted by the federal government about any possible attacks.

U.S. officials don’t believe Cuba is an imminent threat.

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