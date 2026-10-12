A welcome change is on the way for South Florida! After several days of muggy weather, a weak Fall front will be moving through today and bring a brief break from the humidity along with much lower rain chances.

A Few Showers Late

Monday will remain warm, with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few passing showers as the front moves south. Rainfall should be light, with drier air gradually arriving tonight.

A Refreshing Tuesday

Tuesday looks to be the nicest day of the week! Expect plenty of sunshine, noticeably lower humidity and rain chances below 10%. Highs will remain in the upper 80’s, but it should feel more comfortable. Some inland areas of Southwest Florida could even wake up to temperatures in the 60’s.

Moisture Returns Midweek

The break from humidity won’t last long. Moisture gradually returns Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a few showers and increasing humidity. Rain chances will favor inland areas, although passing showers are possible along the East Coast.

Another front could approach next weekend, but it’s too early to tell whether it will move through or stall nearby.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7