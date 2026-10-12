MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash near the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes sent three people to the hospital and shut down a busy on-ramp hours before the morning rush.

Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck near the Northwest 154th Street on-ramp heading southbound, just after 4:15 a.m. on Monday.

7 Drone Force captured first responders and tow trucks at the scene. An FHP cruiser and another crash are in a small ditch, but it’s unclear whether or not the cruiser was involved in the crash.

Paramedics transported the injured victims to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash had also shut down the off-ramp on Northwest 154th Street, but it has since reopened to traffic.

Eastbound and westbound drivers won’t be able to access the on-ramp from Miami Lakes Drive, so officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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