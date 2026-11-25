South Florida is in for a soggy and stormy Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves toward the region. Heavy rain is already adding up, with nearly 5 inches reported in Hollywood and Homestead, and there’s more to come.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1am Thursday. Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected, with some communities receiving 5-7 inches or more. Be extra careful on the roads, especially with increased holiday travel.

The Storm Prediction Center has also upgraded parts of South Florida to a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible, especially this afternoon.

Adding to our concerns are king tides, which, combined with heavy rainfall, could lead to minor to moderate coastal flooding around high tide.

Thanksgiving Improvement

The good news is that rain will gradually taper off overnight into Thanksgiving morning, with dry conditions expected by the afternoon and highs in the upper 70’s.

Cooler, drier and pleasant weather will follow for Black Friday and Saturday, with lows dipping into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s in some areas. Shower chances return late Sunday into early next week.

Stay safe and weather aware today!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7