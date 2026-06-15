South Florida will once again deal with Summer-like heat and scattered storms today as a Heat Advisory remains in effect for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 90’s this afternoon, but when combined with high humidity, it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees in some locations. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Morning: Warm and Humid

The day begins with temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s and a small chance of seeing a passing shower along the coast. Most areas will stay dry through the morning hours, but humidity levels will already be high.

Afternoon: Heat and Storm Development

By midday and into the afternoon, temperatures rise into the lower 90’s while heat index values soar into the triple digits. Scattered storms are expected to develop during the afternoon hours, especially inland before pushing toward the East coast.

Some storms could produce frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and isolated areas of street flooding.

Evening: Watching the Weather for FIFA in Miami

South Florida will be in the international spotlight tonight as Miami hosts another FIFA World Cup match at Miami Stadium.

Fans heading to the stadium should keep an eye on the weather. At kickoff around 6 PM, temperatures will still be near 86 degrees with a lingering chance for storms in the area. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any storm that develops could bring brief heavy rain and lightning delays.

The good news is that rain chances decrease as the evening progresses. By 8 PM, temperatures should fall into the lower 80’s with mainly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of a passing shower.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7