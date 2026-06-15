DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash along the Florida Turnpike in Doral sent two Florida Highway Patrol troopers to the hospital and led to the closure of all northbound lanes.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the wreck off Northwest 106th Street, just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, paramedics airlifted one of the troopers and transported the other by ground to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in unknown conditions,

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce captured an FHP cruiser with extensive damage.

Authorities have shut down all northbound lanes near Northwest 106th Street while they investigate. They urge motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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