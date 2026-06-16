South Florida remains in a typical summer weather pattern with heat, humidity, and scattered afternoon storms.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90’s today, while heat index values reach 100 to 105 degrees. The highest storm chances this afternoon and evening will be across Broward and Palm Beach counties, where slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and street flooding.

Hazy skies may also continue across portions of Miami-Dade and Broward due to smoke from the Quarry 2 Fire in Miami-Dade, which was last reported at 600 acres and 30% contained. While visibility remains generally good, air quality may be reduced for sensitive groups.

The forecast remains largely unchanged through the rest of the week, with daily afternoon thunderstorms and above-average temperatures continuing.

Tropics Update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 90L near the Texas coast. The system has a 60% chance of development over the next two and seven days and could briefly become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Regardless of development, the biggest concern is heavy rainfall and potentially significant flooding across portions of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. No impacts are expected for South Florida at this time.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7