South Florida will experience another warm and humid summer day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. While much of the morning will stay dry, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The highest storm chances will once again be across Southwest Florida, inland communities, and areas near Alligator Alley. However, with winds becoming lighter and moisture gradually increasing, Western portions of the East coast metro may also see a few afternoon storms.

Any storm will be capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Localized street flooding cannot be ruled out, especially in areas that receive multiple rounds of rain in a short period of time.

Heat remains a concern across South Florida. Afternoon heat index values are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees, making it feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat safety is super important, so make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Looking ahead to the weekend, moisture levels continue to increase, leading to higher rain chances across the region. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected each afternoon, with the greatest coverage remaining inland. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the low 90’s and continued high humidity.

The active summer weather pattern is expected to continue into next week with daily opportunities for daily downpours across South Florida.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7