If we didn’t know better, we’d think it was still summertime in south Florida. So far this weekend, it has been nothing but steamy. On Saturday, while remaining mostly cloudy, we felt the surging humidity. In fact, the Heat Index peaked near 100-degrees for several hours, including a “feels like” temperature of 105-degrees for the Middle and Lower Florida Keys (shown below).

The only weather change as the weekend continues? Sunshine for Sunday with minimal showers at a 20% chance. That slight possibility exists with a flow off the ocean and slim odds of a stray shower moving in. On the satellite view (above) notice how significant the clouds break east of the Bahamas. That’s where more drying will take over, albeit temporary.

Overall, it will be a brighter day and still-sticky feeling on Sunday. The coastal breeze will help combat the heat and humidity yet it’s also the recipe for Rip Currents (with this onshore flow).

The National Weather Service has put out a Rip Current alert. It’s a High threat for the Miami-Dade and Broward beaches. As a result, it’s wise to stay out of the water since these dangerous rip currents will be present for the rest of the weekend.

Looking ahead, then, more weather changes appear to be on the horizon. They won’t involve high temperatures and humidity (which stick around) but it’s a return to wetter times with future storms in the forecast. This comes as a weak Front moves into the state, late Monday and Tuesday, and stalls. The frontal boundary will lose any southward push, so we remain on the steamy side of it. As more moisture gathers from the tropics we’ll see the potential for heavy, drenching downpours that could lead to street flooding. Speaking of the tropics (as of Saturday evening) there’s a new area to watch.

The “new area” to monitor is over the SW Gulf waters, highlighted in yellow. In this region there’s future potential for a Low Pressure disturbance taking shape into next week. The odds of tropical development are currently low at 20%, but conditions could become more favorable as time goes on.