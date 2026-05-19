South Florida continues to settle into a Summer-like weather pattern with breezy East winds, tropical humidity, and daily afternoon storm chances.

A few passing showers are possible along the East coast this morning before storms shift inland and across Southwest Florida later this afternoon and evening.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could still produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy downpours. Some neighborhoods could pick up several inches of rain in a short amount of time under stronger storms.

Temperatures remain above normal with highs in the upper 80’s along the East coast and low to mid 90’s across Southwest Florida. With the humidity, it will feel even hotter at times with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

Meanwhile, rough surf and dangerous beach conditions continue. A High Risk of rip currents remains in effect for all Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening due to persistent onshore winds.

This unsettled but very typical late-May pattern continues through the rest of the week with the best rain chances focused inland and across Southwest Florida each afternoon.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7