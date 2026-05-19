FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has caused some road closures in Fort Lauderdale.

The break happened at the intersection of Southeast 15th Street and Cordova Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area those four roadways are blocked.

Officials are on the scene for repairs.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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