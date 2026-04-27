South Florida will see one more round of isolated to scattered storms this afternoon, mainly across the interior and Southwest Florida as a weakening front moves through. Coverage won’t be widespread, but a few storms could be on the stronger side with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

Highs today will range from the mid 80’s along the east coast to low 90’s inland.

By Tuesday, a pattern change kicks in. Drier air moves in, rain chances drop off, and we return to mostly sunny skies with just a brief coastal shower possible. Temperatures stay warm.

The rest of the week looks mostly dry and increasingly hot, with highs climbing into the upper 80’s and low 90’s across much of South Florida.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7