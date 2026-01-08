MIAMI (WSVN) - New video has been released showing a much clearer view of the altercation outside a celebrity boxing match in Miami that landed former all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown behind bars.

The fight is the cause of Brown’s latest legal woes as he faces an attempted murder charge that stems from the fight in Miami that occurred last spring.

While the video of the shooting was first posted to social media, 7News submitted a public information request and obtained the crystal clear images from surveillance video.

The video opens with fans gathering outside after a boxing match hosted by influencer Adin Ross. Brown is seen dressed head-to-toe in olive.

At first, all is calm, and everyone is getting along.

Moments later, a crowd gathers. Then Brown is seen talking to a man before the conversation escalates into a fight.

Fists begin flying as observers pull out their cell phones to record the fight.

Brown claims he was jumped and was the victim of attempted jewelry theft.

Video shows Brown and Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu exchanging blows.

Security guards quickly jump into the fight to attempt to break it up, but are unsuccessful. At one point, one of the security guards falls, and Brown takes the opportunity to kick him while he’s down.

A second security guard tries to get Brown away from the crowd, and they head behind a white SUV.

That’s when, according to the arrest warrant, Brown struggles with that security guard and ends up grabbing a gun and firing the weapon.

The crowd immediately hears the shot and runs for the exits.

According to Brown’s attorney, his client grabbed his personal firearm and fired two warning shots.

Brown’s defense attorney is trying to get the attempted murder charge dropped using Florida’s stand your ground law.

Body camera video shows responding Florida Highway Patrol troopers handcuffing several suspects. Brown was detained but later released.

After months in Dubai, Brown was arrested and brought back to the United States in November. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Brown’s attorney says his client was in the Middle East on business and not trying to avoid capture.

A judge will hear his motion to dismiss the case in April.

If Brown’s case heads to trial and he’s found guilty, he faces 20 years in prison.

