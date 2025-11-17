MIAMI (WSVN) - Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown went back before a MIami-Dade County judge enter a not guilty plea in his case for attempted murder.

Brown, 37, and his attorney, Mark Eiglash, appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez via Zoom for their very first court arraignment, Monday morning.

In addition to entering a not guilty plea, Eiglarsh requested a jury trial in a case where his client could spend years behind bars if found guilty.

“The state has filed an information charging attempted second-degree murder, a felony in the first degree,” said a clerk during the arraignment. “The guidelines are around 48 months state prison to 30 years state prison with a 20-year minimum mandatory.”

This case stems from a tense May 16 confrontation outside of an underground boxing match in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. Brown is accused of grabbing a security guard’s handgun and then firing two shots at a man with whom he had gotten into a fight earlier that night.

That man told Miami Police officers that he was grazed by a bullet.

Brown then flew to Dubai before he was extradited back to the U.S. This past Thursday, he was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after spending 42 days behind bars.

If found guilty, Brown could spend up to 30 years behind bars with a 20-year minimum. His next court appearance has been set for Dec. 22.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.