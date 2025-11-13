WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown bonded out of jail after he was extradited to South Florida over a tense confrontation in Miami that led to an alleged shooting and an attempted murder charge.

7News cameras captured Brown, seen wearing a black and light turquoise green jacket, as he walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The 37-year-old was greeted by his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, who embraced his client, and together they walked down toward reporters.

Brown, who posted a $25,000 bond, declined to address his arrest in Dubai earlier this fall or the second-degree attempted murder charge he faces. Instead, the former football star made a beeline for a nearby food truck.

His lawyer, however, did speak with reporters about all the days his client has spent in and out of jail.

“We’re extremely grateful that he’s out after over 40 days of incarceration,” said Eiglarsh. “He’s extremely eager to rejoin his family, who he loves dearly.”

Brown later left in Eiglarsh’s card

Brown’s arrest stems from a tense May 16 confrontation outside of a boxing event in Miami hosted by streamer Adin Ross. He is accused of grabbing a security guard’s handgun and firing two shots at a man with whom he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier that night. That man told police he was grazed by a bullet.

Jail records in Essex County, New Jersey, show Brown was released on Tuesday for his transfer to South Florida.

In court Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer ordered Brown to wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain under house arrest at his Broward County home as he awaits trial. He faces 15 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 if he is convicted.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.