MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kaseya Center was filled with pink, excitement, and emotion as the Miami Heat hosted their annual “Red, White and Pink” game.

The event gives fans a chance to watch the Heat scrimmage on their home court while raising money for a good cause—celebrating breast cancer survivors and supporting those still battling the disease.

For breast cancer survivor Susan Parks, the night was especially meaningful.

“Oh my God, words cannot express it. Don’t you see my eyes?” she said.

While the Kaseya Center was packed with Heat fans for the annual night, survivors like Parks were front and center.

Parks, who is 18 months removed from her breast cancer fight, said walking through the player tunnel and getting an up-close look at the team made the experience unforgettable.

“It’s such a beautiful experience. It’s my first time on stage here. I tell myself that a difficult road, because I’m 18 months out from breast cancer, led to a beautiful destination, which is this. I’m very appreciative of what they did for us,” she said. “Overwhelming. I can’t hold the tears back.”

Following the celebratory intro, players put on a show on their home court, giving fans their first close-up look at their new-look roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Heat squad gave fans plenty to cheer about.

“Amazing!” said a young fan.

“The best season that’s ever happened to Heat Nation,” said another fan.

For Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, the event is an important opportunity for the organization to recognize survivors and those who can continue to fight breast cancer.

“Just like any place in life, it has affected so many of us in our organization. We want to celebrate the survivors, celebrate the ones that are still battling and fighting. It’s just a great night for everybody to come together,” he said.

Another young fan, following the scrimmage, said the team was so fun to watch. Another fan, wearing an Antetokounmpo jersey, was already hoping to get the star’s autograph.

“Let’s go! He’s the man I’m going to get his signature after this!” said a young fan of Antetokounmpo.

“MVP, MVP,” said another fan.

With pink throughout the arena and breast cancer survivors at the heart of the celebration, the annual event gives Heat Nation a chance to celebrate the fight against cancer and the start of a new season.

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