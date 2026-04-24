(WSVN) - Several former Canes players made a splash during the NFL Draft, with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa being the first taken off the board.

“With the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the New York Giants select Francis Mauigoa,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

After Francis Mauigoa heard NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell make the call, he celebrated with his family by sharing hugs. Then he gave Goodell a big hug.

Mauigoa is the first Hurricanes offensive lineman selected in the first round since Ereck Flowers, who was also drafted by the Giants in 2015.

Mauigoa passionately shared his excitement to join his new team.

“I’ll die about this [expletive], man. Man, I’m ready to die for you, man. I know a lot of things has happened, bro, but I’m ready to die for you, bro. Hey, man. Born and raised in the American Samoa, man, never thought I could be here man. If I can do it, you can do it. Simple as that,” said Mauigoa.

Mauigoa anchored Miami’s offensive line on its way to the College Football Playoff national championship game in January at Hard Rock Stadium.

Known as C.C., he capped off his college career as a first-team All-American. He served as a starter for the Canes since his freshman year and started all 42 career games at right tackle during his three years at the University of Miami.

His versatility could have him starting for the Giants at right guard as a rookie.

With the 15th pick overall, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Canes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

The All-American anchored Miami’s defense.

Bain wrapped up his senior season with 9 1/2 sacks, finishing his Canes career with 20 1/2 sacks.

After sharing hugs with his family and the commissioner, a confident Bain is ready to go to work for Tampa in the NFL.

“This is what I could do. That’s how I think about myself. I know I’m the best in the country. I’m sure. My mentality, I’m telling you, I could do anything I put my mind to because of my mindset. And I know when I get at this next level, it’s on to poppin’,” said Bain.

Akheem Mesidor, the former Canes edge rusher, was picked in the lower part of the first round, going to the Los Angeles Chargers at 22.

The Canes could end up with double-digit draftees after day three of the draft on Saturday. If that happens, it would be a first for Miami since 2002 when 11 Hurricanes players were selected.

The NFL Draft will continue Friday night for round two at 7 p.m. on ABC Miami Channel 18.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.