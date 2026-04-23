(WSVN) - One of the biggest nights in football is on its way, Thursday night.

Crowds were seen getting ready outside of Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania, where the stage is set for the NFL Draft.

After a strong season that came up just short in a tough loss in the College Football Playoff national championship game, the Miami Hurricanes are expected to have a strong showing in the draft. Several mock drafts suggest the Canes could have 10 or more players selected, which would be the first time since 2002 when 11 Canes were picked.

Several of this year’s Canes players are looking forward to the NFL Draft and taking that next step in their football careers.

Edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is a projected first-round pick. The first-team All-American always knew who backed his journey and wanted to repay their support.

“My family had on me is tremendous, both on and off the field, allowing me to be a great person and a great player. My mom’s name is LaShonda Thompson. She’s a correction officer,” said Bain Jr.

Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa is also projected to go in the first round.

He anchored Miami’s offensive line on the way to the national title game. The All-American cites his cultural upbringing for his success.

“Samoan heritage is who I am. We live on three core principles: faith, family, and respect. Got to college, me and my brother were able to move my parents out to Miami. I saw the sacrifices that they made for me. It turns into motivation. To the Mauigoa: thank you for being a wonderful family. Everything that y’all did was for this moment right here,” said Mauigoa.

Edge rusher Akheem Mesidor is a projected late first-round pick.

He had a breakout final season, which included 12.5 sacks, capping off his six-year college career.

When he hears his name during the draft, he’s expecting it to be an emotional moment.

“I keep telling myself I’m not going to cry. I keep telling everybody I won’t cry. I still don’t think I will. But I’ll be super happy,” said Mesidor

In his lone season at Miami, quarterback Carson Beck led the Canes’ offense on its College Football Playoff run.

Most projections have him going as high as the second round and as low as the fifth.

“These moments that, you know, can knock you to the ground. You have to make the decision and the choice to continue to push and to continue to fight and show resilience and, ultimately, feel gratitude for an opportunity to be in those moments,” said Beck.

If the Canes have at least two players go in the top-10, it would be the first time that has happened for Miami since 2004 when Sean Taylor was picked fifth overall by the Washington Redskins and Kellen Winslow II was picked immediately after at sixth by the Cleveland Browns.

You can watch the NFL Draft Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ABC Miami Channel 18.

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