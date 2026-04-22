PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating after, they say, a father shot and killed his own son in Palmetto Bay.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 168th Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials say the shooting involved a 75-year-old father and his 47-year-old son.

“It’s a tragic incident. This is a father and son domestic situation, so it’s not a good day for that family,” said MDSO Detective Argemis Colome.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the 47-year-old as deceased at the scene.

Deputies took the elderly man into custody.

7News cameras were there after investigators cordoned off the neighborhood to comb the area for clues.

Neighbors who spoke with 7News said they were searching for answers after seeing the frenzy of police activity in their otherwise quiet neighborhood.

“Everything’s pretty safe, everything’s pretty quiet, but obviously, when we were coming back from work and we see a bunch of police cars, it’s alarming,” said neighbor Girogos Kollilekas.

Investigators say this wasn’t the first time they’ve been called out to the home where the shooting occurred.

“Unfortunately, we have responded to this residence in the past due to mental health type of calls, so we want to let the community to know this was an isolated incident,” said Colome.

Some neighbors also said the 47-year-old who was shot and killed has had trouble with the law in the past.

“It’s definitely something that a lot of people are experiencing, like, mental health issues is very alarming, especially now in our day-to-day,” said Kollilekas.

Deputies offered a reminder for the public as they continue to work to piece together all the events that led up to the fatal shooting.

“You can call us because, at the end of the day, getting help early can help mitigate situations like this. We don’t have a crystal ball, we don’t know how every situation is going to turn out, but please, if you do know anybody, any friends, family, anybody, offer them the help,” said Colome.

As of Tuesday night, the 75-year-old father has been detained and is being questioned by deputies.

It remains unclear whether he will face any charges.

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