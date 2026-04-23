HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Hollywood neighborhood, leading police to find a person dead on the road and triggering a death investigation.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting along the 7300 block of Owens Court on Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence near the scene on Farragut Street, off Northwest 74th Street, as crime scene investigators combed for clues.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots.

“We thought it was fireworks at first, you know? It wasn’t like – and then it was only ’til later we found out, and then, when we saw the body, then everyone started panicking a little bit,” said area resident Mahi Hossain.

Cameras also showed the person’s body lying in the middle of the street, as well as a car that may have been involved in the incident.

“It sucks that it was basically our backyard, you know, so now it’s less safe in your house, you know, there’s less security, ’cause before, nothing like this ever really happened, so the peace of mind is kind of gone,” said Hossain.

Details remain limited as to the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

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