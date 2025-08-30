MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows officers arresting a man who, police said, brutally beat a German sports journalist who was visiting South Florida earlier this summer — and the suspect is no stranger to the law.

The bodycam video, obtained exclusively by 7News, captured the moment Miami Beach Police officers took Perry Smith into custody.

“Get your hand out of your pocket. Listen to me!” an officer tells Smith.

“Im listening,” says Smith.

“Pay attention!” says the officer.

Never before seen crime scene photos, also obtained by 7News, capture the extent of the injuries that Pit Gottschalk suffered back on June 27: a swollen, bloody eye, a bruised face and more bruising on his back.

7News broke the story of the attack. Gottschalk described the incident at the time.

“One fist hits me in the face, and the other one in the back.” he said.

Gottschalk said he was randomly attacked while on the Beachwalk near 27th Street.

The journalist had flown in from Germany to cover FIFA Club World Cup matches being held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

But as he was walking back to his hotel that night, the victim found himself in the middle of a bare-knuckle fight of which he wanted no part.

“I tried to run and to escape from the situation,” said Gottschalk.

Police were flagged down, and within moments, officers located and apprehended the suspect.

“What’s your first name?” an officer says in the bodycam video.

“Perry,” says Smith.

“Perry?” asks the officer.

“Yeah,” says Smith.

“Your last name? asks the officer.

“Smith,” says Smith,

Investigators and city officials said the suspect in the random attack is a familiar face.

“A repeat offender. Has a wrap sheet as long as my arm,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Tanya K. Bhatt.

Smith is well known to Miami Beach officers and victims of violent crime.

“He started saying, ‘You [expletive], you [expletive],’ threw me on the floor,” said a victim in a prior incident.

“[He said], ‘Give me all your money now, or I’m going to hurt you,'” said Jo Manning, a victim in yet another incident.

City Commissioner Alex Fernandez did not mince worlds about Smith.

“This is a menace to society,” he said.

“He’s attacking innocent people walking down the street,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer during an April 30, 2024 bond hearing.

A repeat felony offender, Smith has been in and out of jail, from Miami-Dade to Georgia, for attacks on women and men.

Last year, he received what city leaders and victims called a “sweetheart” plea deal after an attempted strong-arm robbery on Manning, who is in her 80s.

Smith is also a convicted sex offender. He now sits in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following his alleged encounter with Gottschalk, who had a “welcome to South Florida” moment he won’t soon forget.

During his bond hearing on June 29, Smith didn’t exactly make friends with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Christine Hernandez.

“A $1,000 bond,” said Hernandez.

“And you’re going to die a thousand deaths,” said Smith..

Smith faces a list of charges that include battery, resisting arrest and trespassing. His trial is pending.

