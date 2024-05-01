MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man that police call a “Miami Beach menace,” has been arrested after police say, he targeted a tourist.

Sex offender and accused repeat violent offender Perry Smith is back behind bars, just days after being released, despite having open and pending felony cases.

According to police, Smith battered a tourist on Monday near a mid-beach Walgreens.

The man appeared in court where the judge read the arrest report.

“He intentionally bumped into her chest. She fell on her back. He kept screaming at her ‘You bi***,'” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

But this is not the first time he’s been accused of a crime.

A few weeks ago, police said the same man tried to rob an elderly woman.

That woman, Jo Manning, told 7News she is angry.

“I’m outraged,” said Manning.

Manning was the victim of an attempted strong arm robbery, just steps from her South Beach home last month.

“Give me all your money now, or I’m going to hurt you,” Manning said.

That is what Manning and police said Smith said to her, before the police was able to track him down.

Police said Smith battered an arresting cop and he was taken to jail.

But his jail time only lasted a few days, as last week, Smith was released on his own recognizance, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Manning said that after her incident with Smith, she tried to warn the city and anyone who’d listen about what Smith could do if he is released from jail.

“I wrote to all the commissioners, the mayor, the city manager,” said Manning.

Over the weekend, Manning heard about Smith allegedly creating a disturbance at a Collins Avenue business.

Surveillance video captured Smith smoking a cigarette inside a store. Miami Beach police was called soon after.

“This is a menace to society,” said Miami Beach City Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Fernandez has been keeping up with Smith’s cases too. He said he saw Smith out in public.

“I personally saw the sex offender outside of a school on 41st Street,” said Fernandez.

Smith’s public appearance at the school was just after the battery on the tourist near the Walgreens. Police said the manager of the Walgreens helped the victim.

According to the arrest report, “he stated he recognized the subject from a recent news article by WSVN as Perry Smith.”

Back in court, the judge had questions about where Smith was taken into custody.

“There’s a school nearby, there’s children nearby, if he’s a registered sex offender, he should not be on 41st Street, and maybe the police department needs to look into that,” said Glazer.

Hours after Monday’s attacked on the tourist, Miami Beach police said they arrested Smith on 16th Street and Washington.

Fernandez attended Smith’s bond court appearance on Tuesday.

“This individual does not belong in the streets of Miami Beach,” said Fernandez.

But the defendant did not feel like cooperating.

“You must stay at least…No, no, I gotta read the stay away order. Bring him back so I can read the stay-away order. Hello?” said Glazer.

Manning said many public officials have to answer questions on Smith.

“The State Attorney’s Office has a lot to answer for. The judges have a lot to answer for, so do the public defenders. I’m public. I want to be defended,” said Manning.

Smith’s arrest comes a week after another repeat sex offender was taken to jail after a woman’s body was found on the steps of the city of Miami Ballet.

That murder took place last week in mid-beach as well.

